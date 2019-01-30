Kevin Hart is working out with his famous friends!

On Wednesday, YouTube debuted the trailer for the second season of Hart's original series, Kevin Hart: What the Fit. Due out Feb. 7 on Hart's Laugh Out Loud Network on YouTube, the 39-year-old comedian's show challenges celebs to work out in unusual ways.

For the series' 10-episode sophomore season, Hart's guests are as big as they come! Rebel Wilson, Kourtney Kardashian, Jennifer Garner, Pete Davidson, Anna Kendrick and more are all set to appear.

From farming with Jennifer Garner to dodgeball against Anna Kendrick, there's no shortage of laugh-inducing ways for celebs to get their sweat on. The season two premiere will feature Rebel Wilson and Hart learning karate, with future episodes covering activities including lifeguarding, jousting and recess.

Back in August, fans unknowingly got a sneak peek at the series when Kourtney Kardashian and Hart appeared at a Dodgers game together. The pair threw out the first pitch as her two eldest children -- Mason, 9, and Penelope, 6 -- watched on. The day at the ballpark is set to be featured on the 39-year-old reality star's episode of Hart's series.

