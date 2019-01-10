Kevin Hart is focusing on the future.

After recusing himself as the host of the Oscars back in December amid controversy over resurfaced offensive tweets he posted years ago, Hart is looking past the loss of one job and toward the projects he has lined up in the future.

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Hart at a screening of The Upside in New York City -- where the star made an unannounced appearance to surprise fans who turned out for his new film -- and the comic said he's excited about all the work he's got on his plate.

"[I] have The Upside, which drops late tonight, and then throughout the weekend. [I'm] about to start filming Jumanji," Hart said, excited. "[Then I'm] about to get into another movie called Fatherhood."

"I like to stay busy," Hart added. "I embrace it. I'm a workaholic and I'm doing it while I can. [I'm] 39 years old, almost 40, I gotta get it all."

The actor said that, after a whirlwind of promotional appearances for The Upside, he's going to start preparing the Jumanji sequel, which is scheduled to hit theaters this December.

Joining Hart for the sequel are his returning co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, as well as newcomers Danny DeVito and Awkwafina, and the actor said he's excited about bringing on more dynamic performers to the exciting project.

"I don't think it's gonna change the mix, I think it adds to it, ya know? When you add more talent it just gives us more potential to have that much of a better film," Hart explained.

Not hosting the Oscars will likely help the actor's schedule stay open a bit more than it would have been, otherwise.

Hart stepped down from the gig last month after several controversial, homophobic tweets resurfaced from over a decade ago. Hart eventually apologized for his past comments, which he has since deleted, but many have criticized his handling of the controversy.

The Academy Awards, airing Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC, has opted to go hostless in 2019. Hart sat down with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's Late Show, where he had a suggestion for who the new emcee should be in his absence.

"I mean, I was going to be good. I had some stuff, I had some heat," Hart told Colbert, before sharing that the gig should go to "whoever's wanting and willing of the job," and suggested Colbert himself would be an excellent choice.

