Kevin Hart Reveals Who He Thinks Should Replace Him as Oscars Host

Kevin Hart won't be hosting the 2019 Oscars, but he has some suggestions on what kind of person should replace him.

During his guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, the comedian was asked to reveal his picks for the coveted job.

"I mean, I was going to be good. I had some stuff, I had some heat," Hart, 39, told host Stephen Colbert, adding that the potential new host should be "whoever's wanting and willing of the job."

"You would be a great host," he continued, speaking directly to Colbert.

Colbert also asked Hart about the comments he made on Good Morning America earlier in the day, in which he proclaimed he was "over" the whole Oscars controversy.

"I've found that it's not over until the audience is over it, not when I'm over it," Colbert said. "Do you have a sense that the audience is over it?"

Hart replied, "Well, here's the difference. You can continue to live to please others, or you can have a position where you know that you've literally done what you can to try to please. At that moment, when you know that you've given your all to try to please and it's still not received, you have to make a decision to go, 'I'm done trying to please.' That's where I'm at."

As ET previously reported, Hart stepped down from playing master of ceremonies last month after several controversial, homophobic tweets resurfaced from over a decade ago. The Academy Awards, airing Sunday, Feb. 24 on ABC, have yet to find a replacement host, but there's always the possibility of not having one at all. Variety reports that the biggest night in movies plans to go hostless, and will instead have a handful of celebrities introduce various segments.

Since the incident, Hart has attempted to apologize to the LGBTQ community on several occasions. Watch below for more:

