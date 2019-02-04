Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Tank Top Is Mocked in Funny Memes
Adam Levine may have those moves like Jagger, but he’s also got some interesting clothing choices.
The 39-year-old Maroon 5 frontman became the subject of numerous memes and tweets for his fashion choices during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show. Throughout the 13-minute performance, Levine slowly began stripping off layers of clothing, starting off with two jackets, a jacket change and then a tank top that became the talk of the Internet.
The brown ‘70s-style print found many viewers at home seeing Levine rocking some of their home decor. Lots of people tweeted photos of the singer on their TVs while holding up pillows with matching prints. There was also a curtain print circulating that matched Levine’s style.
At the end of the halftime show, The Voice coach ripped off the tank top, throwing it into the crowd to sing the band’s hit, “Moves Like Jagger.” That’s when people began comparing his tattoos to the messages on the outside of a Chipotle bag.
See the funniest tweets and memes from the performance below:
