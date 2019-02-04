Adam Levine may have those moves like Jagger, but he’s also got some interesting clothing choices.

The 39-year-old Maroon 5 frontman became the subject of numerous memes and tweets for his fashion choices during the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show. Throughout the 13-minute performance, Levine slowly began stripping off layers of clothing, starting off with two jackets, a jacket change and then a tank top that became the talk of the Internet.

The brown ‘70s-style print found many viewers at home seeing Levine rocking some of their home decor. Lots of people tweeted photos of the singer on their TVs while holding up pillows with matching prints. There was also a curtain print circulating that matched Levine’s style.

At the end of the halftime show, The Voice coach ripped off the tank top, throwing it into the crowd to sing the band’s hit, “Moves Like Jagger.” That’s when people began comparing his tattoos to the messages on the outside of a Chipotle bag.

See the funniest tweets and memes from the performance below:

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

I too have an Adam Levine pillow pic.twitter.com/47fpuHI1mn — Nick lux (@NickWLux) February 4, 2019

For sale: Adam Levine’s shirt. I made it into a pillow so you can rest your head on it every night. $10,000. Free shipping. pic.twitter.com/sf171vGnmM — andy⚓️ (@Nvrgvup15) February 4, 2019

Who wore it best: Adam Levine or pillow pic.twitter.com/CagDTmxJu4 — Cami Williams (@cwillycs) February 4, 2019

I have to give my friend Jana Anderson all the credit for this pic. Her couch pillows match Adam Levine's shirt. pic.twitter.com/z8ZAID4ksQ — Lyndsay (@lyndsay6_16) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine’s tank top looking like a 2003 PowerPoint gradient preset #SuperBowlLIII#HalftimeShowpic.twitter.com/cJCi8LJBlC — sesupan (@sarahtheseekerr) February 4, 2019

The only take-away from this year’s Super Bowl is the striking resemblance between Adam Levine and Chipotle bags pic.twitter.com/BOQAZYAgaL — Bailey Hunter (@Bailey_Hunter24) February 4, 2019

here's the script for the movie I wrote about how adam levine chose his superbowl outfit pic.twitter.com/6ALcSYFQQS — Mitra Jouhari (@tweetrajouhari) February 4, 2019

For more from Super Bowl LIII, watch the clip below:

