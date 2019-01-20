In a stunning come-from-behind victory, the Los Angeles Rams just defeated the New Orleans Saints on their own turf, winning 26-23 in overtime.



Afterward, all of Hollywood erupted at the exciting news, taking to Twitter to share their congratulations on becoming the NFC Champions.



“Congratulations to the @RamsNFL on a great game,” Ellen DeGeneres, who is good friends with Saints quarterback Drew Brees, wrote after the game finally ended. “@DrewBrees and the @Saints, I’m sending you so much love. I need a nap.”

Fellow TV personality Ryan Seacrest also wished the team his best soon after the clock ran out, writing, “AND THE @RamsNFL ARE SUPER BOWL-BOUND!”

Magic Johnson also decided to offered the Rams his best as they embark upon Atlanta.



“All of LA is proud of the @RamsNFL for securing the victory over the New Orleans Saints to send them to the Super Bowl,” he wrote.

Current LA Laker LeBron James chimed in, writing, "Congrats @RamsNFL on punching your tix to the Super Bowl!!!!! #NFCChamps #LAUnitesTogether."



However, not everyone was amped about the victory. Singer Normani, who grew up in New Orleans, shared her disappoint and anger at the defeat in The Big Easy.

“I’m pisseddddddddd,” she tweeted, along with a purple fleur de lis, the Saints’ symbol. “Forever and always I love them boys.”



But arguably the best reaction has to 98 Degrees member and reality star Nick Lachey’s simple post: “Rams! Rams! Rams!!!!!!”

Super Bowl LIII goes down on Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.

