Jimmy Buffett Does an Epic Mic Drop After Singing the National Anthem

Jimmy Buffett just reminded people why he’s a living legend.



Before the New Orleans Saints took on the Los Angeles Rams to see who would be named the NFC Champions and head to the Super Bowl, the beloved crooner took the field to deliver the national anthem. Afterwards, he decided to leave the field in perhaps the most epic way possible -- by giving attendees a mic-drop for the ages!



Buffett’s rendition and audacious move elicited waves of excitement from fans on Twitter. “After all the years of hearing people perfectly sing the national anthem, I’m ready for more performances like Jimmy Buffett. bring in Danny DeVito for the super bowl. America is ready,” Foster the People tweeted.

It doesn’t get much more boss than a mic drop on the national anthem pic.twitter.com/g9I871NOhO — Alex Uplinger (@Alex_Up7) January 20, 2019

“Not sure anything today is going to top that Jimmy Buffett mic drop ...” another fan wrote.

However not everyone was feeling the 72-year-old’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Jimmy buffet had too many f**king margaritas,” someone wrote, a clear reference to “Margaritaville,” the singer’s most cherished song.



“Jimmy Buffet sounds and looks like a drunk dad wandered down to the field and started singing,” another added.



But perhaps the most hurtful came with a nod to another performance which has since become infamous.

after all the years of hearing people perfectly sing the national anthem, i’m ready for more performances like jimmy buffet. bring in danny devito for the super bowl. america is ready. — Foster The People (@fosterthepeople) January 20, 2019

“Jimmy Buffet officially in the Fergie category of national anthems,” the user wrote. This is reference to the Black Eyed Peas alum’s infamous national anthem performance a the 2018 NBA All-Star game last February.



"I've always been honored and proud to perform the National Anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said in a statement to ET. "I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone."



"I love this country and honestly tried my best," she added.

Jimmy Buffet officially in the Fergie category of national anthems — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) January 20, 2019

That Jimmy Buffet national anthem was... pic.twitter.com/TXM0Nx8QkU — Saturday Down South (@SDS) January 20, 2019

