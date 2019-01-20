Cardi B and Tomi Lahren Square Off in Heated Twitter Feud

Cardi B and conservative news pundit Tomi Lahren have entered into a bitter war of words!



It started with Fox News contributor calling out the rapstress, stating, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.”



The 26-year-old hitmaker responded with a brief but effective rebuttal: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

In no time Lahren fired back: “I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #Buildthatwall.”



This exchange appears to have gotten under Cardi’s skin. She responded to Lahren, highlighting the fellow 26-year-old’s comments as racially-informed bias.



“You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much,” she wrote. “You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are, you still a SHEEP!”

Amid this back-and-forth, another conservative user also tweeted at Cardi, asking her if she is going to pay for her insurance, prompting this response: “[I’m] paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ....That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread.”



Naturally Lahren felt the need to response to this comment too, arguing that Cardi’s tax comment is a fundamental part of Democratic politics.



“You do realize these high taxes you complain about are the bedrock of the Democratic Party, right?” She wrote. “If you want lower taxes and more economic freedom, beware of the party you are rooting for.”



“This whole thing is textbook Democrat. You whine about violence and do PSAs about bullying but applaud, encourage & laugh at threats towards people who think differently than you," she added. "THEN you justify it with labels like ‘racist.’”

Look up “dog walk you,” and tell me what you find.



This feud caught the attention of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. representative of New York’s 14th congressional district, who sided with Cardi.



“Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted?” she chimed in. “They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang. Y’all just found it on Twitter.”



Lahren shot back, writing, “Aren’t you the same girl who whines about Trump inciting violence? Now you applaud it because it’s against a female conservative you disagree with politically? Convenient. P.S. I do fully acknowledge @iamcardib is smarter than YOU.”

Lahren’s initial post is seemingly in response to the “Be Careful” rapper’s recent Instagram Live video in which she called out President Donald Trump and his proposed border wall, which is at the heart of the government shutdown.



Trump "promised these motherf**kers something that you know you couldn't do. You promised these f**king racist rednecks that you was gonna build the wall, but you know that was impossible,” she stated. “But they voted for you and you promised them this s**t so now you have to do it.”



She went on to label Trump a “clout chaser,” which she explained. ”He's like one of these new rap artists -- they follow, they do the most for clout. And Trump wants that."



"Some people can have money, all the power in the world, but they really want that fame,” she added. "His legacy, he wants to go down as that bad person."

Cardi B went off on Donald Trump yesterday, calling him a 'clout chaser' who just ruins peace and wants validation from black people! 👏



