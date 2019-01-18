Looks like Cardi B's baby girl, Kulture, is a big fan of her parents' music.

While the rapper and Offset's daughter is only 6 months old, Cardi revealed on Twitter on Friday that little Kulture's favorite songs are her collaboration with DJ Snake, "Taki Taki," her hit, "I Like It" and Offset's "Ric Flair Drip." She also noted that Kulture loves "Mi Gente" by J Balvin and Willy William and "the whole Baby Shark mixtape."

Fans were quick to reply to Cardi's tweet, applauding Kulture for having "good taste." "Kulture knows what’s up," one fan wrote, with another asking if her little one liked her new single, "Twerk."

SONGS KULTURE LIKES ,TAKI TAKI,I LIKE IT,RIC FLAIR DRIP ,MI GENTE by J Balvin and the whole baby shark mixtape. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

Just before sharing Kulture's favorite tracks, the 26-year-old joked that she would "feel very betrayed" if her daughter said "dada" before "mama."

"KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said 'Da' .....If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too," Cardi, who called it quits with Offset last month, tweeted.

KK was watching Ric Flair drip on tv yesterday and she said “Da” .....If she says dada before mama imma feel very betrayed 😒Henny got it on video too . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 18, 2019

While Cardi keeps her daughter out of the public eye, she did share the first photo of her bundle of joy to Instagram last month. "My heart ❤️," she wrote alongside a sweet snap of Kulture in her car seat.

ET spoke with the new mom back in November, when she touched on motherhood and her continued reservations over sharing photos of her daughter.

"I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," she admitted. "Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious. There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

Hear more in the video below.

