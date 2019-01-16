You really can't get more literal than this.

On Wednesday, Cardi B shared the video for "Twerk," her collaboration with City Girls, but you're not gonna wanna watch it if you're at the office or in a public place!

In the video, the Invasion of Privacy rapper and Yung Miami -- one half of City Girls (the other member, JT, is currently serving jail time on fraud charges) don tiger makeup as they, well... twerk for about four whole minutes. The pair finds themselves surrounded by a bunch of other dancers who join in on the booty shaking, which takes place on a boat, on the beach, and... some sort of area full of rubble.

It's a completely wild, but apt visual pairing to the catchy song, which City Girls is pushing after their major rise in profile last year following their feature on Drake's monster single-turned-viral challenge, "In My Feelings." (They're the "what's your net net worth" part of the song.)

Check out the YouTube video for yourself -- if you're not too bashful! -- on City Girls' YouTube page.

Meanwhile, although the "Twerk" video has everyone looking at backsides, Cardi herself is not looking back, as she's poised to have another major year in 2019!

Watch the video below for what's to come for the 26-year-old artist.

