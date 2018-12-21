Cardi B and Offset Reunite in Puerto Rico Amid Recent Split

Are Cardi B and Offset back together?

It appears as if the two are putting their recent drama behind them over the holiday break. The Migos rapper and the "I Like It" singer were snapped enjoying some time together while in Puerto Rico on Friday. In photos obtained byTMZ, the estranged couple is seen cozying up while jet skiing. Offset, 27, is all smiles, as Cardi, 26, wears a white bathing suit and holds on to her husband.

Offset also took to Instagram Story to share a couple videos from his jet ski adventure, where a glimpse of Cardi can be seen in one of the mirrors.

Additionally, Cardi also shared an Instagram Story video of herself wearing a white two-piece and dancing along to music while in her hotel room. The clip contains Puerto Rico flag emojis, confirming her location.

The reconciliation comes after Cardi announced that she had split from Offset, with whom she shares a 5-month-old daughter, Kulture, following reports of infidelity on his part. Then last week, the rapper interrupted Cardi's concert to ask for forgiveness.

Just a few songs into her set at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds on Saturday night, a three-piece sign, made entirely of roses, was rolled onto the stage, which read: "Take me back Cardi." That's when the Migos rapper appeared and told Cardi, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry, babe. In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will."

People quickly took it as a publicity stunt, with Cardi later taking to social media to slam the reports, as well as state that she had no intention of getting back together with her ex.

Offset, however, continued to vow that he would do anything to win his lady back. See more on the pair's recent drama, below.

