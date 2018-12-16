Offset put it all on the line Saturday night, interrupting his estranged wife Cardi B’s performance at Rolling Loud in LA to beg for her back.



The “Be Careful” songstress had barely begun her set at the Banc of California Stadium Grounds when a three-part sign that read “Take Me Back Cardi,” comprised of roses, was rolled out onto the stage.



"I just wanna to tell you I'm sorry, babe,” the rapper told Cardi, who looked more than irate. “In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will.”

So ... Offset interrupted Cardi’s set at #RollingLoud with this. Sis did NOT look happy pic.twitter.com/wEsXSpnZyL — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) December 16, 2018

That’s when the lights dimmed as the pair shared some words off-microphone as the crowd anxiously waited for a response from the headliner. Then, without another word, Offset strode off the stage, followed by his sign, as Cardi kicked back into her show.



After getting off stage, Cardi took to Instagram Live to demand that fans be respectful with Offset as they navigate this difficult time.



“Even though I’m hurt and, like, going through a f**ked up stage right now, I don’t want nobody talking crazy about my baby father neither because,” she said before warning physical violence against his critics. “And I’m a little upset because this has been a very long, what is about to be two weeks, and I’m so tired of the bullsh*t.”

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to share her thoughts on Offset’s pop up at @RollingLoud. pic.twitter.com/jvTw9cFLrj — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 16, 2018

Hours later, she posted a video reinforcing how much support she has for Offset while also skirting the chance of them reconciling.



“I’m not saying that I’m getting back together with him,” she explained. “I just don’t like that bashing online thing. Earlier, you saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even wanna be on this Earth because mad people be coming at him every single day. I wouldn’t want my baby-father to have that feeling because millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling. I wouldn’t want that.”

Offset’s surprise appearance amid Cardi’s set came just hours after he posted a lengthy video apologizing for hurting her. Friday was the rapper's birthday and he stated that he had only one wish -- to win her back.



"We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," Offset said in the clip. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."



“I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you,” Offset continued. “I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back."

Late on Dec. 4, Cardi announced, in an apparently topless video, that she and her daughter Kulture Kiari’s father had parted ways amid numerous cheating reports.



"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in the video. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."



"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she added. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."



Get more breaking news on Cardi down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Vows to Win Back Cardi B In Apology for 'Entertaining' Cheating on Her

2018's Best Music Collabs: From Cardi B and Bruno Mars, to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Cardi B Has a Parallel Parking Mishap In 'Carpool Karaoke' Preview -- Watch!

Related Gallery