Offset only wanted one thing for his birthday on Friday: to make things right with his wife, Cardi B.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a lengthy apology video to Cardi, after she announced to fans earlier this month that they were going their separate ways.

"We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you, Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," Offset said in the clip. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

The 27-year-old continued, declaring that he's "trying to be a better person." "I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you, Cardi. I love you," he said before giving a shout-out to his and Cardi's 5-month-old baby girl. "Kulture, I want to spend Christmas with you."

“I want to be able to spend the rest of my life with you,” Offset shared. “I apologize. I am sorry for what I have done to you. I didn’t f**k that girl, but I was entertaining it, you know what I’m saying? I apologize, and I love you, and I hope you forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back."

Summer Bunni, the woman Offset alludes to in his video, shared a message with fans last week, saying that she "never wanted to break up a happy home."

“I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby,” she alleged in a video sent to TMZ. “I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘Yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.’”

“I feel ashamed,” she added. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Cardi has yet to respond to Offset's emotional plea, but during her performance at Jingle Ball in New York City last week, she implied that she's ready to get a divorce.

"I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, 'We should get divorced,'" she rapped in her song, "MotorSport." The song's line usually goes, "I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, ‘Man, we should sell that porn.'"

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017, and welcomed daughter Kulture in July of this year. See more on the pair in the video below.

