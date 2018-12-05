Nice to meet you, Kulture Kiari Cephus!

Cardi B has officially shared the first photo of her baby girl, almost five months after giving birth. The photo comes just one day after the "I Like It" rapper announced that she and Kulture's father, Offset, had split.

Cardi and Offset secretly married in September 2017. "I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," the new mom said in an Instagram video on Tuesday. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

It appears Cardi is focusing on the positive, however, as just hours later, the first photo of Kulture arrived. "My heart," Cardi captioned the pic, alongside a heart emoji.

Cardi recently told ET that a shot of Kulture was on the way. "One day, soon,” she said at her Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch, before noting: "I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there.”

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” she said. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

The rapper had been teasing fans with peeks at her daughter for months, and had some -- including Offset -- convinced she was going to debut her daughter at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Cardi instead held a Moon Person inside a baby blanket on stage, but the fakeout didn't sit well with her husband. "Why Set said 'I was sooo mad when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you was going to show Kulture,'" she tweeted after the show.

The 26-year-old rapper couldn't help but praise Offset's parenting skills at her Fashion Nova launch, however.

"He is changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” she said. "He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good.”

"I think [Kulture is] more me. I think she loves me a little bit more, but I think she’s just loyal to whoever gives her the milk,” she teased.

