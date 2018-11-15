Cardi B is a protective mama bear!

The 26-year-old rapper opened up to ET’s Katie Krause at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B line at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles about motherhood and her continued reservations on sharing photos of her 4-month-old daughter, Kulture, with the world.

"One day, soon,” she assures ET of posting photos. "I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there.”

Cardi admits that the temptation is strong because of how in love she is with her little one.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” she says. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

One person Cardi doesn’t have to worry about is her husband, Offset, who is a great dad to Kulture already.

"He is changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” she explains. "He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good.”

Despite the Migos rapper’s skills in the daddy department, Cardi thinks Kulture is more of a mama’s girl.

"I think she’s more me. I think she loves me a little bit more, but I think she’s just loyal to whoever gives her the milk,” she teases.

So will Cardi and Offset be adding to their sweet family?

"I want two more,” she admits, adding, "It could always be a hit or miss, but I don’t want nothing right now."

This isn’t the first time Cardi has gotten candid about keeping baby Kulture out of the spotlight. Last month, she told her fans that she had turned down a seven-figure deal for the first photos of baby Kulture.

Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection drops at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

For more from Cardi as a mom, watch the clip below:

