Cardi B Is the Newest Face of This Famous Sportswear Brand

Cardi B is the newest face of Reebok!

The iconic sportswear brand announced the exciting news on Monday, teasing the highly anticipated partnership with the rapper.

An image of Cardi in a navy blue Reebok tracksuit and Aztrek sneakers was released. She joins Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Gal Gadot, Nathalie Emmanuel and Danai Gurira as one of the celeb ambassadors.

Courtesy of Reebok

"Cardi isn’t just a world-class entertainer. She’s a mother, a style icon, a pop culture magnet and – above all else – a fearless individual," said Reebok in a press release. "She’s broken every mold that superstars are supposed to fit into—and she’s reached the top by following nobody’s path but her own."

Although there isn't much detail on the collaboration, we can only expect the coolest from the modern fashion icon and the brand.

The hip-hop star is busy! The mom to daughter Kulture is in talks with Fran Drescher for a potential TV project.

“I am actually talking to her representation, and it may not be for The Nanny, but it could be for something else,” Drescher shared with ET. “A millennial-meets-baby-boomer kind of concept. I would love to work with her.”

