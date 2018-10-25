Cardi B is determined to keep her child out of the public eye.

On Wednesday, in an interview with Ebro Darden on Beats 1 on Apple Music, Cardi said that she and husband Offset, "just don't want to show our baby right now." The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kulture, back in July.

“I got offered seven figures [for baby pictures], but I’m just not ready yet,” Cardi, 26, added.

This isn't the first time the "I Like It" rapper has discussed keeping her life with Kulture private. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, Cardi admitted that she's "not mentally ready" to expose her little girl to the world just yet.

"There's certain things I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can't, because I don't know who's next to me, or who has certain intentions," Cardi confessed. "I don't wanna show my baby out to the public right now, I just want to protect her. I'm not mentally ready."

"[But] paparazzi be everywhere, like even in my a**hole," Cardi continued. "I would like to do normal things with my baby, but right now I gotta keep it very low key."

Despite not having shared any pics of Kulture's face, Cardi found a new way to publicly celebrate her daughter! In her new song, "Money," Cardi called out her baby girl, rapping, "But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture."

Watch the video below for more on Cardi's life as a mom:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Goes After Nicki Minaj's Fans After 'Money' Leaks Early

Cardi B Releases New Single 'Money,' Mentions Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Shows Off Incredibly Flat Stomach While Asking Fans for This Piece of Post-Baby Advice

Related Gallery