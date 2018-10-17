Cardi B Shares the TMI Way Childbirth Has Affected Her Body

Cardi B says she definitely wants to expand her family in the future, but she plans on waiting a while because of how hard her first birthing experience turned out to be.

Sitting down on Jimmy Kimmel Live! On Wednesday, during the show's week-long trip to Brooklyn, the new mom got very candid about what her baby girl Kulture ended up doing to her body when she arrived.

When asked by Kimmel if childbirth was harder than she was expecting, Cardi admitted, "It was totally harder."

"She broke my vagina," she said, with the hilarious and endearing candor fans have come to appreciate from the outspoken performer.

According to the Invasion of Privacy rapper -- who welcomed her baby girl on July 10 with her husband, rapper Offset -- no one ever really explained to her the full extent of just how painful giving birth can actually be.

"Why does nobody tell you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina!" she said. "People just be like, 'Oh, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt.' But nobody tells you [the real truth]."

That being said, Cardi explained that she's still hoping to end up having three or four kids and expressed just how much she's loving motherhood right now.

"I am enjoying it. It's the best. It's like, 'Oh my gosh, I should have had you when I was a teenager. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love you.'" Cardi sweetly explained. "I do feel like I need a rest, but oh my god, like, the happiness that my baby brung me, it's like, 'I could do this over and over again!'"

The one thing that's been difficult for the new mom has been dealing with the photographers and paparazzi, who have been following her in an effort to get pics of her little girl.

"There's certain things I want to do with my daughter. Like I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby. And I can't, because I don't know who's next to me, or who has certain intentions," Cardi admitted.

"I don't wanna show my baby out to the public right now, I just want to protect her. I'm not mentally ready," she added. "[But] paparazzi be everywhere, like even in my a**hole. I would like to do normal things with my baby, but right now I gotta keep it very low key."

