Cardi B turned 26 on Thursday, telling her fans on social media that she "has everything" she could ever possibly dream of -- a successful rap career, a husband, Offset, and a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus.

But ahead of her wild party, the Bronx, New York, native revealed the one birthday gift she was hoping to get from Offset in a hilarious, explicit video posted to Instagram.

"I wanna say thank you everybody for wishin' me a happy birthday. I'm excited, I'm gonna drink some Hennessy today," she shared. "I'm a little scared cause I might act up but I don't give a f**k."

"I want my husband to f**k me 30 different positions," she continued. "I want that n***a to flex me like a New York pretzel."

No word yet on whether that happened, but there's no doubt that the birthday girl was having a good time Thursday night. To ring in year No. 26, the rapper wore a sexy, leopard-print two-piece with a matching headpiece and strappy gold stilettos.

View this post on Instagram 26 A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 11, 2018 at 10:25pm PDT

Her rowdy soiree appears to have been a joint party with Offset's cousin, Quavo, who was celebrating the release of his brand new album, Quavo Huncho.

Instagram Stories

Cardi shared via Instagram Stories a series of videos of herself dancing around to songs off the album, which feature Drake, Kid Cudi and Madonna. The latter may explain why Cardi was rockin' what looked like a cone bra top:

Instagram Stories

She also had no problem packing on the PDA with Offset, documenting the intimate moment for her fans on Insta:

Instagram Stories

Not that it was ever a question, but now we really wanna party like Cardi!

