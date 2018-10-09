Cardi B had a big night at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday!

The 25-year-old rapper was nominated for eight awards at the annual awards ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, and walked away with three: Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song for "Bodak Yellow" and Favorite Soul/R&B Song for her Bruno Mars collab, "Finesse."

The event, which was hosted by blackish star Tracee Ellis Ross, also marked Cardi’s first awards show performance since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, whom she welcomed with husband Offset on July 10. The pair were true couple's goals on the carpet, posing together and showing off sweet PDA.

"I really wanna thank my daughter," Cardi said during her first acceptance speech of the night, for Best Rap/Hip-Hop Artist. "Not just because she's my daughter, but while I was pregnant, I was just so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this!' I had to prove people wrong, 'cause they said I wasn't gonna make it after I had a baby."

The world can always count on @iamcardib to deliver an iconic acceptance speech. 🤣 #AMAspic.twitter.com/6mOLBqvwuH — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) October 10, 2018

Cardi even stole the show while celebrating others' wins and performances. She was spotted ecstatically cheering on her man from the crowd when Offset and Quavo accepted Migo's Best Pop/Rock Duo or Group, and enthusiastically clapping along during Camila Cabello's performance and the all-star tribute to Aretha Franklin.

.@Migos accepts the award for Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock, marking their first #AMAs win! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/avaOxQlt8d — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

She also snapped pics with some of the night's other biggest stars, like Taylor Swift and Gladys Knight.

Hitting the stage in a multi-colored, bejeweled ensemble and knee-high boots, Cardi performed her own hit, “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin in a super fun, high-energy highlight of the show, getting the crowd on their feet. The rapper started the number laying on a spinning, circular stage with a group of dancers, before hopping up for some more choreography -- even riding a bicycle across the stage at one point!

Tuesday also marked the release of Cardi’s new music video for “Taki Taki” with Selena Gomez, DJ Snake and Ozuna. See more on the rapper in the video below.



