Cardi B is the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether she's sharing sassy childhood photos or calling out celebrities and the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, we all can't help but love her.

So let's celebrate the woman known to her family and close friends as Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, but now infamous as "Cardi Bardi, banging body, spicy mami, hot tamale," the "trap Selena" herself, Cardi B! Here are 27 of our favorite Cardi moments.

1. Cardi first found the spotlight on Love & Hip Hop: New York, where she instantly became a meme queen, gifting us with an all-time great "tea" reaction gif.

2. She also gave us this iconic comeback, which makes a great gif, but is even better in video form:

3. Even when she started to blow up, Cardi reminded us that she's just a "regular, degular, shmegular girl from the Bronx."

4. And she's always relatable -- who doesn't have this reaction when their food comes to the table?

5. On Love & Hip Hop, Cardi taught us how to be a no-nonsense feminist...

6. ...the best way to accept apologies...

7. ...and the rules of polite conversation.

8. She even conquered the world of Vine and viral videos, teaching us fashion tips...

9. ....and the consequences of giving "a broke b***h some got damn shh-money."

10. While Cardi's feud with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week might have made headlines, die-hard Love & Hip Hop fans know that wasn't the first time she's thrown a shoe:

11. Following reality fame, the rapper became a household name in summer 2017 with the release of "Bodak Yellow," popularizing bloody shoes, money moves and so much more in the now-iconic music video.

12. And It's not just her hit songs that are stuck in your head. Cardi's infiltrated the vernacular, popularizing a few of her most famous catchphrases. Watch her explain "eowwwww" and "okurrrrr" to Jimmy Fallon in the hilarious clip below:

13. Cardi also had one of the biggest memes of the year, when fans got ahold of a sassy childhood photo, leading to hundreds of "My momma said..." memes. But the rapper was in on the joke, even reposting a few to her own page.

14. Since blowing up, Cardi seems to be handling fame just fine, rocking red carpets with her trademark glam and candor.

15. She's been a delight at all the major music awards shows, blessing us with classic reaction shots from the crowd...

16. ...and amazing acceptance speeches, like when she won Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and thanked all her haters, "because...they be downloading my stuff so they can hear it and talk crap about it. But it benefits me!"

17. She's also been serving some major looks, like this Linda Evangelista-inspired ensemble from her Tonight Show performance...

18. ... and basically all of the "Bartier Cardi" video.

19. And don't even get us started on her recent Fashion Week stunts. Actually, do. NEW YORK:

20. PARIS:

21. PARIS PART TWO:

22. MILAN:

23. Even when a New York Fashion Week event devolved into a brawl between Cardi and Nicki Minaj, the rapper still had a sense of humor about her infamous "knot."

24. SHE'S EVEN SUPER GLAM AT THE POLICE STATION, COME ON.

25. Cardi kicked off her birthday week with an epic night at the 2018 American Music Awards, walking away with three awards and getting the crowd on its feet with her high-energy, super fun performance of "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

26. Couples goals!

27. Cardi B called out the confusion a lot of us have over coronavirus in a video on March 24, 2020, noting the mixed messaging when it comes to President Donald Trump telling people not to get tested for coronavirus if they don't have symptoms because there are not enough test kits for everyone, yet some celebrities say they are feeling fine yet have tested positive for COVID-19.

"If [Trump] is saying 'if you don't have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don't have enough tests' but a celebrity is saying 'I don't have symptoms but I got tested & I'm positive' that causes confusion," she explained.

She also noted the inequality that's become apparent, pointing out that not everyone has big houses to stay away from one another during the pandemic.

"A lot of celebrities, y'all have the luxury to pay $34,000 or whatever it cost to get tested and treated, a lot of these people they don't have that money," she added. "Some people don't even have enough money to afford healthcare."

Cardi B calls out celebrities & the government:



“If [Trump] is saying ‘if you don’t have any symptoms of the Coronavirus do not get tested because we don’t have enough tests’ but a celebrity is saying ‘I don’t have symptoms but I got tested & I’m positive’ that causes confusion” pic.twitter.com/VgKFqIBH8h — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2020

