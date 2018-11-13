Cardi B is heading to TV! Well, streaming anyway.

The "I Like It" rapper is teaming up with Chance the Rapper and T.I. as they search for the next breakout hip-hop star for Netflix's first music competition show, Rhythm + Flow. The series will premiere with 10 hour-long episodes in 2019.

Cardi, Chance and T.I. will be the three main judges on Rhythm + Flow, and will be joined by other artists and industry VIPs, to be announced in the coming weeks. The three also serve as executive producers on the series, alongside John Legend.

The competition will unfold across the U.S., including in the judges' hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago and New York, with established rappers from each city helping to find the best, unsigned hip-hop artists. Hopefuls can find out how to audition here.

Rhythm + Flow might not be the only TV project Cardi has up her sleeve. During an interview with ET earlier this month, Fran Drescher -- who previously shared her hope to have the 26-year-old rapper play her daughter on a potential reboot of her '90s sitcom, The Nanny -- said she's been trying to work with Cardi on another project.

“I am actually talking to her representation, and it may not be for The Nanny, but it could be for something else,” Drescher shared. “A millennial-meets-baby-boomer kind of concept. I would love to work with her.”

“I think we could make a great combo,” the actress added. “We both are style icons and have funny voices! And I just think she’s funny, so we’ll see.”

