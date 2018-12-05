Cardi B is no longer wearing her wedding ring.

The "I Like It" rapper was photographed on the set of her new music video in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, with a noticeably absent accessory. While Cardi was dripping in glitz, she was no longer wearing her wedding band, just hours before she announced that she and husband Offset had split.

The new mom's ensemble also caught the attention of fans who noticed it looked similar to an outfit worn by Nicki Minaj in her and Future's "You Da Baddest" music video in 2017. The artists -- whose feud has played out over the past couple of years -- both wore racy, rhinestone looks.

Cardi -- who recently welcomed daughter Kulture with Offset -- shared the news of her and Offset's breakup in an Instagram video Tuesday night.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she told her fans. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

Romance rumors first sparked between the pair in January 2017. They secretly married in September that year, and welcomed their first child together in July 2018.

