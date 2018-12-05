Cardi B and Offset Split: Look Back at a Timeline of Their Romance

Say it isn’t so!

Late Tuesday night, Cardi B announced that she and her rapper husband, Offset, have officially split and plan to get a divorce.

Posting a lengthy video of herself to Instagram, Cardi told her fans, “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time… It’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like, I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

The news comes as a shock to both Cardi and Offset fans alike, who have seen the pair’s romance blossom over the past two years. Take a look back at their relationship from the beginning:

January 2017

Cardi B and Offset collaborated on the female rapper’s song “Lick,” around the same time that they had been spotted out together. Romance rumors were quick to circulate between the two rising stars.

February 2017

The pair attended the Super Bowl together, but remained coy about their romance for months.

September 2017

Though fans wouldn’t know it for almost a year, the couple secretly tied the knot after a series of break ups and makeups. The only person present besides the officiant was Cardi’s cousin.

October 2017

Offset popped the question in front of 20,000 people during their Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. It turns out, the couple had already been secretly married at this point, but that didn’t stop Cardi from gushing about the gigantic diamond sparkler on social media.

“Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I love you so much,” she wrote. “Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me.”

December 2017

For Offset’s 26th birthday party, the couple dazzled at his Met Gala-themed bash, “The Set Gala.” Cardi gifted her man a Rolls Royce Wraith, and later penned a sweet message for him, writing, “People see the jewelry and the money, I see the hard work you put in and how caring you are for others. You take care of family, your kids, gang and friends! You always challenge me to work harder and be better!”

February 2018

In her cover story for Cosmopolitan magazine, Cardi got candid about the cheating rumors that had plagued her relationship with Offset from the start.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,” she told the magazine. “I don’t have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man and I don’t got to explain why.”

She went on to note, “It’s not right, what he f**king did, but people don’t know what I did, ‘cause I ain’t no angel.”

April 2018

Things got steamy in the music video for Cardi’s song “Bartier Cardi” when the couple showed off some major PDA in the back of a car.

April 2018:

After weeks of speculation, Cardi finally confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The rapper wore a fitted white dress, perfectly accentuating her growing baby bump ahead of the release of her album, Invasion of Privacy. Following the reveal, she cheered, “I’m finally free!” At the time, Offset posted a photo of himself and Cardi, writing, “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

April 2018:

In an interview with GQ, released before the pregnancy news was confirmed, Cardi opened up about her future plans with Offset and their family.

“He decided, though, that we’re going to build a house in Atlanta, and that’s the house that we’re gonna raise our kids in,” Cardi said. “But my job is in New York, always, so I can barely spend time in Atlanta.”

April 2018:

Shortly after the pregnancy reveal, Cardi visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted that Offset had already chosen their future child’s name.

“My dude named the baby. I really like the name,” she said. “Imma let him say the name.”

April 2018:

With the cat out of the bag, Cardi and Offset couldn’t help but show off some precious baby love at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Cardi performed at the event, but it was Offset who was all loved up, posing while kissing Cardi’s baby bump and cradling her growing stomach backstage.

May 2018:

The couple attended the 2018 Met Gala separately, with Offset arriving with the rest of Migos and Cardi attending with designer Jeremy Scott.

“I feel very happy,” Cardi told ET at the event. “I feel like I want to work, I don’t know, I feel very energetic to keep on going, like a powerful woman, like a real woman!”

Cardi later expressed to The New York Times that she was “upset” that she didn’t get to walk the carpet with Offset. Offset attended with Migos as a guest of Donatella Versace, prompting Cardi to say, “It’s like, if y’all got so much people going with y’all, y’all could have just let him walk with me and take the two boys. That’s why my baby ain’t never gonna stand out.”

June 2018:

The couple were music royalty on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, with Cardi draped in a black gown that exposed her legs, booty, and bare baby bump, and Offset in a shiny red suit as he kissed the bump.

“My daughter made it to the Rollin Stone cover!!!!” Cardi gushed at the time.

June 2018:

Umm… wife? Offset referred to Cardi as his “wife” when Migos accepted the BET Award for Best Group, prompting immediate speculation as to whether or not that pair had gotten secretly married.

June 2018:

After Offset’s slip-up, Cardi confirmed that she had married the rapper the previous September in a message to her fans on social media.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself!” Cardi wrote. “Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We founds someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring!”

July 2018:

Welcome to the world, Baby Kulture! The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10, which Cardi announced with a series of nude maternity photos of herself.

July 2018:

The new parents opted not to share photos of their daughter on social media, but did post a pic together as they took their baby girl to get her shots.

“Doctors visit with mom and Dad,” Cardi captioned the photo.

July 2018:

To celebrate their good news, Cardi and Offset bought matching Lamborghinis and posed next to one another with their new rides.

August 2018:

Cardi B hosted the 2018 MTV VMAs, kicking off the show by walking on stage with what appeared to be a baby bundle. Turns out, it was just a moonman statue, wrapped up like a baby, but the gag even confused Offset.

After the show Cardi tweeted with laughing emojis, “Why Set said ‘I was so mad when I saw you on stage with that blanket. I thought you want going to show Kulture.”

August 2018:

Offset clearly got over his anger and the pair posed for a sweet photo together as they looked down at their baby girl.

August 2018:

Less than two months after giving birth, Cardi looked incredible in a nude photo that Offset posted of her. The Migos rapper captioned the pic, “Wifey, goddess, beauty.”

September 2018:

Cardi posted a throwback photo of their secret wedding on the couple’s first anniversary.

October 2018:

The couple looked all loved up at the 2018 American Music Awards, where Cardi took home two awards and stole the show.

"I really want to thank my daughter, because they said I wasn’t gonna make it after I had a baby,” Cardi sang in one acceptance speech. "And my husband — hey, husband! Mmmm.”

October 2018:

Offset threw Cardi a surprise birthday party in Los Angeles, featuring lots of star-studded guests. The proud hubby posed with his bride as she cradled a massive bouquet of red roses.

November 2018:

Cardi was loving motherhood and Offset as she spoke to ET’s Katie Krause at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B line.

“He’s changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” she told ET. “He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good.”

Cardi also added, “I want two more. It could always be a hit or a miss, but I don’t want nothing right now.”

November 2018:

Offset hinted that he and his wife might drop a joint album, Beyonce and JAY-Z-style in an interview with The New York Times.

“I have no distractions,” he said, “And me and her? We haven’t even dropped an album yet. That’s a whole other realm.”

He added that marrying Cardi was “the best thing that’s happened” to him.

“I’d seen [Cardi’s] potential, her vision, her grind,” he said. “Whatever she does, she’s going to master it. She’s like me… She brings excitement and pressure to me, but I like that… I have a wife and a child — that changed my whole everything. I was a young hothead, but now I understand the value of life.”

November 2018:

The couple couldn’t contain their PDA at the 102.7 KIISFM’s Jingle Ball, kissing and performing together on stage.

“Thank you, husband,” Cardi gushed. “He’s so fine. That’s my baby daddy, yo!”

December 2018:

Less than a week after their lovey performance, Cardi took to Instagram late Dec. 4 to reveal that she and Offset were “not together anymore.” She added, “I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce.”

Offset seemingly confirmed the news, cryptically commenting on Cardi’s post, “Y’all won.”

