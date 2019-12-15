Cardi B couldn't decide on a present for Offset's 28th birthday -- so she gave him half a million dollars.

The "I Like It" rapper took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself revealing the generous gift to her husband, who was visibly shocked by the gesture.

"Everyone's saying you got every car, you got every jewelry... what else can I give somebody that got everything? The fridge," Cardi said, prompting Offset to look at the empty refrigerator behind him.

That seemingly empty fridge did have something in it, though: $500,000.

"You don't have to give me this money," Offset, cash in hand, told his wife.

"I know I don't have to give you this money, but I don't know what to give you and I gotta give you something," she reasoned. "You could buy a car, you could buy more clothes, you could buy jewelry, you could buy me more Birkin bags. Sh*t, you could do whatever the hell you want."

The one condition? Offset's not getting a Christmas present this year. "Happy birthday, but don't expect no Christmas gift from me, mother**ker. Ain't no Christmas gift. Only for the kids," Cardi said. "I love you."

The $500,000 wasn't the only way Cardi celebrated her hubby's birthday, however. The pair also marked his big day with a party in downtown Los Angeles... and a lot of strippers.

"HAPPY GDAY TO THE 🐐 LAST NIGHT WAS 🔥," Offset captioned a photo of himself surrounded by exotic dancers.

Cardi opened up about her and Offset's relationship in the January issue of Vogue. The couple split after Offset cheated last year, though they've since gotten back together, much to the criticism of fans on social media.

"My thing is, everybody on social media acts like relationships is perfect. And that’s crazy to me," Cardi said. "I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore. Everybody has issues."

"I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world," Cardi added. "He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your a** if you cheat on me."

See more on Cardi in the video below.

