Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear sexy turtlenecks and matching beanies. In case you missed it, Cardi B showed up to court earlier this week in a full feather ensemble with a 10-foot train and a gigantic hat. But that wasn't even the most eye-catching part of her entrance.

No, it was her super sexy bodyguard who garnered lots of fan attention when he escorted Cardi into court while rocking a very fitted navy turtleneck sweater, matching beanie hat, and a gray suit over top.

At first, fans thought the man, who goes by the name Price, was an assistant as he was seen carrying her lengthy train into the courtroom, but thanks to some Instagram snooping, it's clear that Price is all about protecting Cardi and her family.

Turns out this is one bodyguard who has all the makings of an Instagram influencer, and fans were quick to notice. When Cardi posted some photos of her appearance online, one fan wrote, "Ummmm the gentleman who's hop scotching your train tho?"

Another added, "Who is this bodyguard," with several giant eye emojis.

The "Press" rapper was in court in connection to an altercation at the Angeles Strip Club in Queens in August 2018, where Cardi and about nine members of her entourage allegedly threw chairs, bottles and a hookah pipe toward bartenders, two of whom were said to be injured.

