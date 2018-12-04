Cardi B Says That She and Offset Are Not Together Anymore

Things appear to be over between Cardi B and Offset.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news that she and her husband have called it quits and plan to get a divorce in a lengthy video, which she captioned simply, "There you go..peace and love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," Cardi, who appeared to be topless in the intimate clip, explained. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

The pair secretly tied the knot in September 2017, and didn't reveal the news until this past June. However, their relationship was marred by multiple allegations of infidelity leveled against Offset after the pair announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July.

"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she continued in the video. "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Cardi went on to say that she will "always have a lot of love" for the Migos rapper, "Because he is my daughter's father."

Offset later seemingly confirmed the news in a comment on Cardi's post, writing, "Y'all won," leading fans to speculate as to who the rapper was referring.

The news of their breakup comes as a shock to many fans, considering how close the couple seemed at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball concert in Los Angeles on Friday, where they packed on the PDA after Offset joined her on stage while she performed some of her biggest hits.

For more on the couple's tumultuous relationship, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Is a No-Show in Court, Faces Arrest If She Misses Next Hearing

Cardi B's Husband Offset Hints That the Two Will Release a Joint Album

Cardi B Shares Topless Video of Herself After Saying She Can’t Stop Losing Weight Post-Baby

Related Gallery