Cardi B may think she’s "too skinny" post-baby, but that isn’t stopping her from showing off her body!

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a selfie of her in nothing but a pair of undies. In the Boomerang clip, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee turns her body to show off her hourglass shape, keeping one arm over her chest as she flaunts her washboard abs while in front of a stripper pole. The pic comes just months after Cardi gave birth to her first child, daughter Kulture.

Last week, Cardi opened up about her post-baby weight loss during an Instagram Live session, admitting that she’s been “depressed” about how she looks, mainly because she can’t seem to stop losing weight.

“I used to be skinny when I was a teenager,” she told her fans. “I used to hate it and I hate it now.”

Cardi also opened up to ET’s Katie Krause about her style at the launch of her now-sold out Fashion Nova collection last week, saying, “I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me. Like, no I don’t want to wear a god d**n thong and walk around my baby. But I don’t feel like I gotta change.”

