Don’t expect to see a buttoned-up Cardi B!

The 26-year-old rapper has a style all her own, and showed that off at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collaboration at Boulevard3 on Wednesday night. Rocking her new line, the “I Like It” emcee wowed in a gray plaid jacket and mini-skirt with a tiny white crop top just four months after giving birth to daughter Kulture.

While Cardi's day-to-day life has inevitably changed since becoming a mom, she tells ET's Katie Krause that she's only altered one thing when it comes to her style.

"I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me,” she says of her alone time with her daughter. "Like, no I don’t want to wear a god d**n thong and walk around my baby. But I don’t feel like I gotta change."

Getty Images

As for her new collection, Cardi admits that she was nervous to showcase her styles with Fashion Nova.

"I’m actually very nervous because I hope that people like my collection. I know it’s a little bit different and I know people was not expecting what I was gonna drop,” the rapper explains. "So I hope it does good. I’m about to see so many people, so many celebrities, so it’s like oh snappity, snap, snap!"

Cardi was joined by many A-list guests including Khloe Kardashian, Iggy Azalea, and more. She was all about girl power at the event.

"It feels really amazing [to have star support]. A lot of people think it’s supposed to be a catty thing, and it just feels good,” she says. "When other women show love to each other, and they don’t know how much that means to me though. One day they might need a kidney and I might give you mine and I barely drink, so mine might be good.”

Getty Images

Cardi didn’t hold back at her launch. After showing off her designs on the red carpet, she took to the stage in a latex red bodysuit, flaunting her fit post-baby body.

While all of this was going on, Iggy Azalea and 15-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie got into some beef. Bhad Bhabie allegedly threw her drink on Iggy’s wig, prompting a response from the “Fancy” rapper.

The Fashion Nova X Cardi B is available now. For more from Cardi, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Iggy Azalea Responds After Bhad Bhabie Reportedly Throws a Drink on Her at Cardi B’s Event

Cardi B Shares the Heartbreaking Reason She's 'Scared' to Post Photos of Baby Kulture (Exclusive)

Cardi B Teams Up With Chance the Rapper and T.I. for New Netflix Hip-Hop Competition Series

Related Gallery