It seems that Bhad Bhabie caught Iggy Azalea inside… how ‘bout dah?

The 15-year-old rapper, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli and who is also known as the “Catch Me Outside” girl after her viral appearance on Dr. Phil, allegedly threw a drink on rapper Iggy Azalea at the Fashion Nova X Cardi B launch on Wednesday night at Boulevard3 in Los Angeles.

Though footage of the reported drink throwing has not been found online, Iggy took to her Instagram Stories shortly after the alleged incident, showing off her blonde wig, which was soaking wet on one side.

"Am I just going to have a half and half wig for the rest of the night?” she quipped in the clip.

On the video she wrote, "So the Dr. Phil girl is really upset about me apparently and thought I’d fight a child?! LOL Anyway! The fashion nova party is LIT!"

The 28-year-old Australia rapper seemed the find the incident funny, later saying in a clip, "What kind of Jerry Springer... what kind of whose baby is this Dr. Phil, Oz s**t?Oh my god. I am a grown up. I cannot.”

Iggy then tweeted, “Imagine me scrambling around the floor in a dirty night club trying to hit a teenage girl. Girl. NO. I’m grown and will simply have you REMOVED and continue enjoying myself. #YouNotSpecial. Anything else from her mouth is ignored -- it’s too preschool for me.”

She also wrote, “I was literally standing there taking pictures wide open no security. Felt water thrown on my wig. Turned around and saw all these people scuffling and screaming - I thought there was a fight in that section. I was confused as f**k about what was going on.”

She added that she had security escort Bhad Bhabie out of the event.

But the “Fancy” emcee didn’t stop there. At the end of the night, Iggy took to Instagram Stories once again while driving home, sharing her thoughts on the evening’s events.

"I get that this little girl has made a name for herself acting a damn fool on television and online, but I’m a grown up. I’m not about to waste my energy on that s**t, or be fighting a kid in a club,” she said. "I came to get a check. I left with a check. You left with your bag stuffed over there. And you look silly. I’m not going to be scrambling around on the floor for a 15-year-old girl on the Internet.”

She seemed to take the whole thing with a light-hearted sense of humor, adding, "I have to laugh. I don’t know. I just think people want clout really bad. Mama, good luck with your career. You’re young. You’re going to look back on this and you’re going to really feel dumb. I don’t know. I just think that s**t’s lame as hell. But maybe it’s because I’m a grown up. I don’t know. Anyway good night y’all. I’m going home. I’m tired.”

As for Bhad Bhabie, she posted then deleted an unflattering image of Azalea to her own Instagram account. She also shared a video of her dancing at the event with friends. But she went for Iggy in her Instagram Stories posts, writing, “Don’t talk s**t on the internet Iggy u a b**ch just mad at 15 year old outsold your a**. NEXT. Bye broke b**ch, bye hoe. Glad u left wit a bag cuz u certainly ain’t making no money from music anymore.”

She concluded by writing, “It’s simple. Don’t talk all sorts of s**t on the internet n come up to me like u my friend. Some of these hoes like u fake n 2 faced as f**k but I’m NOT that b**ch.”

But not all of the event was dramatic. ET’s Katie Krause spoke with Cardi B on the red carpet about the launch of her new line and life as a new mom. Watch the exclusive interview below:

