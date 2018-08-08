Iggy Azalea is clarifying her relationship status.

During an interview with Y 100 Miami this week, Azalea was asked if she preferred the Miami Dolphins or the Houston Texas, replying that she prefers the latter.

“Do you know why I’m asking you this?” the interview asked, with Azalea laughing and answering, "Yes."

When asked if she was dating 26-year-old Texan wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, the 28-year-old "Kream" rapper replied, “Yeah, we’re in a relationship."

While she seemingly confirmed the romance on the radio show, Azalea was tweeting a different tune hours later. "I'm single," she later tweeted, adding, "I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh**... it's nice."

I’m single. 🤷‍♀️😊 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever.

Iam completely fine with that.

I have a routine now.

I watch movies alone in the shower n shit... its nice. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 9, 2018

Hopkins also responded to the romance rumors on Instagram, writing: "Y'all, I'm not a social media seeker, but your boi is SINGLE."

Instagram

This isn't the first time Azalea has responded to reports regarding her love life. Back in May, the Australian native in a since-deleted tweet wrote that she was "extremely single" when rumors surfaced that she was dating rapper Tyga after they were spotted together at Coachella.

"I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again – I’m still extremely single and I'm not dating anyone. Honestly," she wrote.

In July, the "Black Widow" rapper also stopped by ET's studios where she echoed those sentiments, jokingly adding, "I want to date! I'm ready."

"I am single and I make jokes about it because of course, we all want love, but to be honest I'm not actively looking for a man," she said, confessing that she's not on dating apps. "Or I think I could find one."

During that same interview, Azalea also opened up about her close relationship with Demi Lovato and knowing about her relapse.

"I had known about it, as a close friend," she revealed. "So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she's got a secret."

Here's more of ET's exclusive chat with the "Fancy" rapper:

