Iggy Azalea Says She Will Take Azealia Banks' Compliment... For Now (Exclusive)

It looks like things are good between Iggy Azalea and former rival Azealia Banks, at least for the time being.

The "Tokyo Snow Trip" rapper stopped by ET's studios on Tuesday, where she dished on her new EP, Survive the Summer, and addressed her tumultuous relationship with the outspoken and often divisive Banks.

During her candid, in-depth interview with ET's Sophie Schillaci, Azalea was asked if she'd seen that Banks had shared a complimentary tweet about the Australian rapper following the release of the music video for "Kream," her recent single.

"I genuinely didn't see that, but she's always tweeting, I think, about everything," Azalea said, laughing. "She tweets a lot. She has a lot of opinions."

Which is a bit of an understatement, to say the least. Banks is not known for holding anything back on her twitter account, and has frequently feuded with fellow artists, celebrities and even the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race last month, and her verified account was deleted and banned from the social media platform just days ago.

As for her relationship with Azalea -- with whom she had a very public feud in 2014, before seemingly reconciling late last year -- even Azalea doesn't seem sure of where they stand.

"Well, I'll take it for today," Azalea said, referring to Bank's reported compliment. "She changes her mind so much, but today, I will take the compliment."

"I don't know if it will still stand next week, but I'll take it for today," she added.

While Azalea has been hard at work on her latest music, Banks just released a new track herself. The 27-year-old artist dropped her new single, "Treasure Island," off her upcoming album, Fantasea II: The Second Wave.

However, Azalea says she simply hasn't had the time to check out Banks' new music.

"Not to be shady or anything," Azalea, 28, quickly clarified, explaining that the process of releasing her first new songs in some time has been her only focus. "I haven't even listened to Scorpion, yet! The Drake album! I need to do that too."

"The last 12 days of my life have been [a] good [kind of] crazy, but I haven’t been sleeping," she continued. "So now I need to just sit down and hear everybody else's projects."

As for the largely positive reaction she's received for her most recent work, Azalea said, "It's been really surreal, the last three days, because I didn't think that I would have this reception."

While Azalea puts the final touches on finalizing a planned tour, she's also getting ready for the release of her upcoming six-song EP, which features the two songs fans have already heard -- "Kream" and "Tokyo Snow Trip" -- and the Aussie artist says the two singles are a mix of her old and recent work.

"They are definitely a departure from my album. But, they're sort of a resurgence, almost, to, or a nod to, my earlier mixtape stuff that I did before I got signed," she explained. "So it’s both. It feels new, but it feels nostalgic at the same time for me."

Survive the Summer drops Aug. 3.

RELATED CONTENT:

Iggy Azalea Admits She Knew About Demi Lovato's Relapse: 'I Worried a Lot' (Exclusive)

Tyga Cozies Up to Iggy Azalea at Same Party as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Iggy Azalea Excitedly Announces Green Card Status on Instagram: 'I Got Accepted Into America Forever!'

Related Gallery