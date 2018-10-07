Iggy Azalea shared with fans on Sunday that her upcoming Bad Girls tour is not happening, at least not this year.



“I was told by Live Nation two days ago that we would need to re-schedule tour to Q1 next year and that everyone would get refunds for these dates,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Sunday.



Live Nation also confirmed the news to ET in a statement on Sunday, reading, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Iggy Azalea’s The Bad Girls Tour has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”



The 21-city, five-week headlining tour -- Azalea’s first in North America in years -- was set to kick off on Oct. 27 in Hollywood, Florida. It's also noteworthy that the tour was announced just three weeks ago.

And this isn't the first time she's cancelled a tour. Back in 2015, she also pulled the plug on her Great Escape tour.



The 28-year-old rapper posted a few more tweets explaining the unexpected situation.



“Believe me -- I was really excited for this tour... And I’m genuinely disappointed it can't happen this year,” she wrote. “The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make. I hope I will get to see you all in person one day. I love you… All I can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face.”

Believe me - i was really excited for this tour...

and im genuinely disappointed it cant happen this year -

The choice was out of my hands and not my call to make.

I hope i will get to see you all in person one day.

I love you. ❤️ — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018

All i can do is keep pushing, keep recording and keep a smile on my face. 🙂 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) October 7, 2018

The tour’s opening act CupcakKe pulled out on Tuesday, then tweeted on Saturday about the “change” that went down.

“Listen y'all, I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by 'change plans,' she explained. “THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS!!!!! It was the ones that put it together!!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all.”

Listen y'all , I went from getting paid 330k on this tour to 30k that's what I mean by "change plans"................ THIS WAS NOT IGGY THAT CHANGED PLANS !!!!! It was the ones that put it together !!!!! Iggy knows I love her .... I just need that bag IN FULL that's all https://t.co/6TxnXaw3Ps — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) October 6, 2018

Get more music news below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Iggy Azalea Now Claims She's Not Dating NFL Star DeAndre Hopkins

Iggy Azalea Says She 'Worried A Lot' About Demi Lovato's Relapse

Iggy Azalea Says She Will Take Azealia Banks' Compliment... For Now (Exclusive)

Related Gallery