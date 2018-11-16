Cardi B misses her pregnancy curves! The 26-year-old rapper opened up during an Instagram Live video earlier this week, while getting ready for the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection.

In the clip she tells her fans, "I cannot stop losing weight. And it’s so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight. I was drinking Teami so I could curve my appetite and now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can’t gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating.”

Cardi welcomed her daughter, Kulture, with her husband, Offset, four months ago and already she’s dropped her baby weight. The “I Like It” emcee noted that she doesn’t like looking “too skinny,” adding, "I used to be skinny when I was a teenager. I used to hate it and I hate it now.”

Getty Images

In fact, her inability to gain back some weight has been affecting her mood.

"That’s been really depressing me, making me sad, my weight… and then my t*ts got saggy, but I still like my t*ts,” she joked. “I have my six pack right now, but I need my thighs though."

Cardi opened up to ET’s Katie Krause at the event on Wednesday, talking about how motherhood has changed her.

“I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me,” she said of her alone time with her daughter. “Like, no I don’t want to wear a god d**n thong and walk around my baby. But I don’t feel like I gotta change.”

Cardi’s Fashion Nova collection sold out in minutes. For more from the event, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B's Fashion Nova Collection Sold Out in Minutes, But Will Be Restocked

Cardi B Shares How Many More Kids She Want With Offset and 4 More Big Reveals (Exclusive)

The One Thing Cardi B Has Changed About Her Style Since Baby Kulture (Exclusive)

Related Gallery