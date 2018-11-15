Cardi B's Fashion Nova collection is already a success!

The "I Like It" rapper's Fashion Nova X Cardi B line, which dropped at midnight on Thursday, sold out within minutes, setting a new record for the fashion brand.

But don't worry if you haven't been able to get your hands on some of the stylish pieces because the collection is going to be restocked. The 82-piece collection includes crushed velvet, plaid suits, a chic pleather dress, ripped jeans, jackets and more.

ET was with Cardi at the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, where she admitted that she was nervous about showcasing her styles.

"I’m actually very nervous because I hope that people like my collection. I know it’s a little bit different and I know people was not expecting what I was gonna drop,” the rapper explains. "So I hope it does good. I’m about to see so many people, so many celebrities, so it’s like, oh snappity, snap, snap!"

While waiting for these hot items to be restocked, take a look at some of the key pieces that should definitely be added to your wardrobe this season.

The She Bad Maxi Dress in Black -- $79.99.

Boujiee Bad And Thick Dress - Mustard -- $49.99

See Right Through Me Dress - Black -- $32.99

Now I'm A Boss Jacket - Mustard -- $59.99

Pretty And Plaid Dress - Taupe -- $49.99

