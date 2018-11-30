Cardi B's Husband Offset Hints That the Two Will Release a Joint Album

Looks like Cardi B and Offset could collaborate on a full album someday!

In a new interview with The New York Times, the 26-year-old rapper hints that he and his wife may release a joint album in the future.

"I have no distractions. And me and her? We haven't even dropped an album yet," he teases. "That's a whole other realm."

Offset continues to gush over Cardi and their baby girl, Kulture, throughout the interview, saying that marrying the "I Like It" rapper was "the best thing that's happened" to him.

"I'd seen [Cardi's] potential, her vision, her grind," he recalls. "Whatever she does, she's going to master it. She's like me."

"She brings excitement and pressure to me, but I like that ... [It] helps me make the music, which helps my career," he adds. "I have a wife and a child -- that changed my whole everything. I was a young hothead, but now I understand the value of life."

Right now, Offset is currently focused on his new solo project outside of his rap trio, Migos. The album, which features his new song, "Red Room," is set for release on Dec. 14, the same day as his 27th birthday.

"A lot of people don't really know Offset," he tells the NYT. "I'm going to start opening up more."

