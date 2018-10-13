Cardi B Cuddles Up to Offset at Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

The celebs came out to party with Cardi B!

The "I Like It" rapper was honored with a star-studded surprise birthday party at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles on Friday night. Cardi's husband, Offset, worked with her closest friends to put on the event, presented by CÎROC Black Raspberry -- with half of Hollywood on the guest list.

Cardi, who turned 26 on Thursday, walked up to the venue with Migos' Offset, Quavo and Takeoff, not expecting the A-list guests inside. Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, Jeremy Scott, EJ Johnson, DJ Mustard, Ty Dolla $ign and girlfriend Lauren Jauregui were just a few of the famous faces who turned up for Cardi. Tyga Quincy Brown, Big Boy and Jeremy Meeks were also in attendance.

Beauty & Essex was decked out in a rose and orchid-lined roof and a 12-foot LED wall with images of Cardi, while guests enjoyed Cardi-themed CÎROC Black Raspberry cocktails, like "Okurrr" and "Black Rose." The new mom -- dressed in a show-stopping Jeremy Scott ensemble -- couldn't help but cuddle up to her man at the big bash.

Cardi partied it up at another soiree on Thursday night, but before that, she shared an explicit message with her fans (and probably her husband) detailing exactly what she wanted for her birthday.

"I wanna say thank you everybody for wishin' me a happy birthday. I'm excited, I'm gonna drink some Hennessy today," she shared. "I'm a little scared cause I might act up but I don't give a f**k."

"I want my husband to f**k me 30 different positions," she continued. "I want that n***a to flex me like a New York pretzel."

