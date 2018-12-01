Cardi B and Offset Go All Out in PDA-Filled Jingle Ball Performance

Cardi B and Offset definitely don't need any mistletoe this holiday season!

The couple couldn't contain their PDA at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball presented by Capital One at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night. Cardi surprised the crowd with her husband after treating fans to a high-energy set featuring her greatest hits.

"I'm already running out of breath. I've got asthma. I'm gonna need somebody to help me out... This is my husband. Hey, husband," Cardi yelled, before she and Offset performed "Ric Flair Drip" together.

The pair -- who welcomed daughter Kulture in July -- clearly couldn't be more in love. "Thank you, husband. He's so fine," Cardi gushed to the crowd after the song ended. "That's my baby daddy, yo!"

The "Like It" rapper then embraced Offset for an on-stage kiss, as he placed his hands on her backside.

During an interview with ET last month, Cardi opened up about her and Offset's daughter, Kulture, and why they've yet to share photos of her with their fans.

"I’m scared of sharing her to the world. There are too many mean people out there," Cardi said.

"Sometimes I do want to show people how beautiful and how precious she is. She’s so precious,” the new mom continued. "There’s a lot of people that have crazy minds, you know. I want to protect her! She’s my little buggy.”

Cardi said that at 4-months-old, little Kulture is taking after her mom -- but she loves seeing Offset on daddy duty.

"He is changing diapers, but I’ve been seeing Offset being a dad,” she shared. "He already has three kids, so I already fell in love with the way that he was a dad already. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I can have a little one with this guy.’ He’s really good.”

