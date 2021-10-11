Cardi B Is Lavished With Diamonds and Fur for Her 29th Birthday
Cardi B came through drippin' for her birthday. The "Up" rapper kicked off her 29th birthday bash by enjoying an evening with friends and family.
Cardi's husband, Offset, showed off the lavish diamonds he got his wife on his Instagram Story Sunday, including a playboy bunny Cuban link chain by Eliantte, which featured a large playboy bunny pendant and smaller bunnies hung along the necklace.
Cardi was also draped in diamond bracelets and watches, which she wore on both wrists as she snapped photos of herself ahead of their outing.
Dressed in a shimmering purple Chanel top and leggings, Cardi topped off her diamond-encrusted ensemble with a pair of silver James Oro "Serpent" frames.
The birthday girl danced the night away during the intimate dinner, which also saw the mother-of-two receive a gray fur coat from friend, T Stylez, perfect for those chilly New York nights.
Cardi shared more photos of the coat on her Story Monday, telling fans no matter the weather, she'll be wearing that coat.
"When ya'll see me wear this coat and it's not really cold outside, don't be like, 'It's not even cold outside.' B***h, everything for fashion. I don't give a f**k. I need to put this s**t on now," she said.
And the gifts didn't stop there. The Migos member also surprised his wife with a pair of pink, fuzzy slippers, along with a matching pair in leopard for him. Cardi shared the cute couple's moment in another snap on her page.
In addition to showing off the lavish gifts and sweet birthday messages she's already received, the award-winning rapper shared some insight on this year's birthday theme. Cardi posted to Twitter ahead of the dinner to share that the dress code for her 29th birthday party is going to be "dancehall."
"Yes it’s true! The Dress code is dancehall! Bring out ya best Caribbean Dancehall looks!," she said of Monday night's celebration.
Cardi and Offset, who are already parents to three-year-old daughter, Kulture, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, together last month.
The proud mama shared the big news with an Instagram picture of her and her husband cradling their newborn in the hospital, while under a Louis Vuitton blanket. She shared that she gave birth on Sept. 4.
In a statement, the couple also shared, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
