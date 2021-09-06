Cardi B Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Offset

Kulture is officially on big sister duty! Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child, a baby boy, together.

Cardi shared the big news with an Instagram picture of her and her husband cradling their newborn in the hospital, while under a Louis Vuitton blanket. She shared that she gave birth on Sept. 4.

In a statement, the couple also shared, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Offset later shared another picture from the hospital, writing, "Chapter 5." The Migos rapper is a father of five. Aside from Kulture, he is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

The 28-year-old "WAP" rapper surprised fans with her pregnancy reveal at the 2021 BET Awards in June. While performing with Migos, Cardi showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting outfit with a sheer midsection. Later that night, Cardi shared her excitement on Instagram writing "#2!" and tagging Offset in a gorgeous maternity photo.

Cardi further updated fans on Instagram, sharing that she and Offset, who already share 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, have come a long way in their relationship. "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing," she wrote. "Our home feels so blissful and very busy 😩but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

She went on to predict what Kulture will be like as a big sis. "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny," Cardi wrote, referencing her sister. "But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

