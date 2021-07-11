Cardi B Celebrates Daughter Kulture's 3rd Birthday With Elaborate, Twerk-Filled Party
Watch Cardi B Reveal How She Initially Hid Her Pregnancy
Pregnant Cardi B Shows Off Baby No. 2 Kicking in Her Belly
Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two Af…
Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out About Britney's Battle, Cardi B Rev…
Cardi B Predicts What Daughter Kulture Will Be Like as a Big Sis…
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Celebrate The 4t…
Vin Diesel Confirms Cardi B Will Be in 'F10' and Teases the 'Gre…
Kathy Hilton Reacts to Breakout Success on ‘RHOBH,’ Talks Unconv…
Brad Pitt's Lawyer Fires Back at Angelina Jolie Amid Custody Bat…
Why Anderson Cooper Got 'Really Pissed' at Ex Benjamin Maisani D…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
'Little People, Big World': Tori Is Full of Joy at Lilah's First…
Jamie Foxx and Daughter Corinne Gush Over Their Favorite Moments…
Paris Hilton Reacts to Mom Kathy Hilton on ‘RHOBH’ and Talks Wed…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Khloe Kardashian Confirms She's Had a Nose Job
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Nose Job, Rachel Lindsay Pens Op-Ed Ab…
Go Behind the Scenes of Naya Rivera's Final Movie (Exclusive)
'KUWTK' Reunion: Kardashians Address Rob Kardashian's Absence Fr…
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Gets Married in 'The Pioneer Woman:…
'Cruella' Bloopers Featuring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson (Exclu…
Cardi B and Offset seemingly spared no expense when it came to celebrating their daughter's birthday. The pair's daughter Kulture turned 3 over the weekend, and marked the occasion with an elaborate party that included Disney princesses, a crab leg tower and Cardi twerking on the dance floor.
Cardi shared it all on her Instagram Story, starting with Kulture's fabulous arrival to the party. The toddler was chauffeured to the venue via carriage ride with her parents -- and matched her mom in a poofy, Princess-like pink dress.
The "I Like It" rapper couldn't stop raving about how "beautiful" Kulture and her party were -- until she walked through a balloon tunnel and caught sight of a crab leg tower.
"Oh snap! What is that? Is that a crab leg tower?" Cardi hilariously asked on her Instagram Story. "This is a crab leg tower!"
The over-the-top party had entertainment for kids and adults -- with Cardi later taking off her tulle skirt to reveal a skin-tight pink ensemble. The soon-to-be mom of two sang along to her own songs at the party, and got to twerking and grinding on the dance floor.
See more from the party below.
Cardi and Offset are currently expecting their second child together, and revealed their pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards last month. This will be the fifth child for Offset, who also has three kids from previous relationships.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Cardi B to Launch New Reebok Gold Sneakers -- See the Stylish Shoes
Cardi B Hid Her Pregnancy While Wearing a Skintight Bodysuit
Cardi B Shares Pics of Kulture and Offset Cradling Her Baby Bump