Cardi B is pregnant! The "WAP" rapper announced her pregnancy while performing with Migos at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

As one fan noted, Cardi pulled a page from Beyonce's book, and made the reveal with a on-stage ensemble that perfectly highlighted her little one on the way. Cardi and her husband, Offset, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Migos hinted to ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the show that they had something big in store.

"The most electrifying show on earth," Quavo teased. "The Migos are going to break the stage."

"We're coming with everything, diamonds hitting," added Offset, who also called Cardi a "boss."

Cardi B pulled a Beyoncé on us



Congrats y’all#BETAwardspic.twitter.com/sDYoV792ZN — Simply Kris (@KrisHuston77) June 28, 2021

"#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn," Cardi posted on Instagram alongside a stunning maternity shot.

Cardi went into Sunday's awards show -- hosted by Taraji P. Henson -- with five nominations. The entertainer is nominated for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer's Choice, and Video fo the Year for "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion and Video of the Year for "Up."

"OK Bardi with the baby bump!" Marsai Martin said after the performance.

Cardi is also supporting husband Offset at the awards show, he and Migos are nominated for Best Group.

The BET Awards is in full swing. Keep up with ET's winner's list here.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Shares Parenting Advice and Luxurious Mother's Day Gift From Offset This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards: Date, Nominees and More

Offset on Cardi B's Father's Day Plans, Her Relationship With His Kids

Cardi B Marvels Over Her 'Powerful' and 'Strong' 'F9' Role

Related Gallery