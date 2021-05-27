The 2021 BET Awards are ready to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked!

On Thursday, the network announced the nominees ahead of the show airing on Sunday, June 27. Unlike last year's groundbreaking virtual awards show, this year's ceremony will feature a live audience from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a statement. "We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry."

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece. Megan has earned nods in almost all the top categories, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B. DaBaby nabbed nominations for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Viewer’s Choice Award and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features.

See the full list of nominees below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It on Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King's Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle

BEST COLLABORATION

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Whats Poppin (Remix)" – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne

"Cry Baby" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby

"For the Night" – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby

BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe x Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"In Jesus Name" – Bebe Winans

"Never Lost" – Cece Winans

"Hold Us Together" – H.E.R.

"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin

"Thank You for It All" – Marvin Sapp

"Touch From You" – Tamela Mann

BET HER AWARD

"So Done" – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid

"Baby Mama" – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper

"Anti Queen" – Bri Steves

"Baby Girl" – Chloe x Halle

"Rooted" – Ciara feat. Ester Dean

"Good Days" – SZA

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch

"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk

"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby

"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Up" – Cardi B

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

"Do It" – Chloe x Halle

"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug

"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk

"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America

Judas and the Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night in Miami…

Soul

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

The 2021 BET Awards will simulcast on Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER and CBS.

