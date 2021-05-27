BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Lead With Most Nominations
The 2021 BET Awards are ready to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports, and the nominations are stacked!
On Thursday, the network announced the nominees ahead of the show airing on Sunday, June 27. Unlike last year's groundbreaking virtual awards show, this year's ceremony will feature a live audience from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
"We are back and excited to bring culture's biggest night, the 2021 BET Awards, safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year's incredible roster of nominees," Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a statement. "We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry."
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece. Megan has earned nods in almost all the top categories, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B. DaBaby nabbed nominations for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Viewer’s Choice Award and four nods for Best Collaboration for his features.
See the full list of nominees below:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King's Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle
BEST COLLABORATION
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Whats Poppin (Remix)" – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
"Cry Baby" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
"For the Night" – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby
BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST
6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
BEST NEW ARTIST
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
BEST GROUP
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"In Jesus Name" – Bebe Winans
"Never Lost" – Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" – H.E.R.
"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin
"Thank You for It All" – Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" – Tamela Mann
BET HER AWARD
"So Done" – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
"Baby Mama" – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
"Anti Queen" – Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" – Chloe x Halle
"Rooted" – Ciara feat. Ester Dean
"Good Days" – SZA
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Up" – Cardi B
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Do It" – Chloe x Halle
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Laugh Now Cry Later" – Drake feat. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
BEST MOVIE
Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami…
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
BEST ACTRESS
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Kyrie Irving
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
The 2021 BET Awards will simulcast on Sunday, June 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER and CBS.
