The BET Awards will return this Sunday, June 26. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson for the second year in a row, the annual ceremony will be an epic celebration of Black excellence in music, film, TV and sports at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, and Roddy Ricch are among this year's star-studded slate of performers. BET also announced that Diddy will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle," said Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy.

Read on for everything you need to know about the 2022 BET Awards, including how to watch, performers, nominees, and more.

When are the 2022 BET Awards?

The 2022 BET Awards airs on Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

How do I watch the 2022 BET Awards?

The awards show will air on BET. Without cable, the 2022 BET Awards can also be streamed through several live TV streaming services, including Philo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV with free trials and memberships.

Who is performing at the 2022 BET Awards?

The star-studded list includes Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and more to be announced.

Who is nominated at the 2022 BET Awards?

This year, Doja Cat pulls up as the leader of the pack with six nominations under her belt, including Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, BET Her, Video of the Year and Best Collaboration, for her GRAMMY-winning hit, "Kiss Me More," featuring SZA.

Ari Lennox and Drake scored the second-most nods with four nominations each, and Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems all tied for the third-most nods with three nominations each.

See the full list of 2022 BET Awards nominations here.

Who is hosting the 2022 BET Awards?

Actress Taraji P. Henson is returning to host Culture’s Biggest Night for the second year in a row. Henson shared that she’s coming back to host with a hilarious Instagram video.

Who is the 2022 BET Awards honoree?

Media mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

