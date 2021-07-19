Cardi B's New Reebok Gold Sneakers Are Now Available to Shop

You can now get the new Cardi B Reebok sneaker! The 28-year-old rapper collaborated with iconic sportswear brand on the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway which was released on July 16.

The sneaker is designed to match Cardi's personality. Inspiration for the deep yellow came from Cardi's love for gold and the statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The monochromatic colors and design give a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s.

Loyal fans can now shop the Classic Leather Cardi B Reebok in women's sizes 5 to 12.

While you're shopping for Cardi's high fashion sneaker to add to your collection, you can also take advantage of Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLIN through July 22 which includes footwear, athleisure and workout gear.

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Open To All Cardholders

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Blankets

'Gossip Girl' Reboot: Costume Designer on the New Generation's Style

Best Deals on Celeb-Loved Products at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

Selena Gomez Shared Her Workout on TikTok: Shop Her Sneakers on Sale

The 12 Best Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Nicki Minaj's Pink Crocs Went Viral -- Shop Her Look

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Styles on Sale

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Zendaya's UGG Slippers Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale