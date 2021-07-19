Shopping

Cardi B's New Reebok Gold Sneakers Are Now Available to Shop

By Amy Lee‍
You can now get the new Cardi B Reebok sneaker! The 28-year-old rapper collaborated with iconic sportswear brand on the Classic Leather Cardi in the Bright Ochre colorway which was released on July 16.

The sneaker is designed to match Cardi's personality. Inspiration for the deep yellow came from Cardi's love for gold and the statement-making shoe captures Cardi's bold, fashion-forward style. The monochromatic colors and design give a trendy update to Reebok's Classic Leather shoe, which features the stacked midsole made popular in the '80s. 

Loyal fans can now shop the Classic Leather Cardi B Reebok in women's sizes 5 to 12. 

Reebok Cardi B Classic Leather Women's Shoes
$110

While you're shopping for Cardi's high fashion sneaker to add to your collection, you can also take advantage of Reebok's Super Summer Sale. Shoppers can take 40% off sitewide and 50% off sale items with the promo code SIZZLIN through July 22 which includes footwear, athleisure and workout gear.  

Shop ET Style's top picks from the Reebok sale below. 

Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok Classic Slide
Reebok
Reebok Classic Slide
Get a great deal on pool slides for summer. 
$21 (REGULARLY $35)
Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings
Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings
Reebok
Reebok Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings
Make your workouts a little more eye-catching with a pair of Modern Safari Lux Bold Leggings.
$39 (REGULARLY $55)
Reebok Workout Ready Printed Sports Bra
Reebok Workout Ready Printed Sports Bra
Reebok
Reebok Workout Ready Printed Sports Bra
Workout bras are now part of our every day athleisure wardrobes. Add this one to your collection at a deep discount. 
$21 (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Nano X Women's Training Shoes
These lightweight, breathable sneakers are the perfect gym shoes.
$78 (REGULARLY $130)
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
Reebok
Reebok PureMove+ Bra Motion Sense
This sports bra is on another level. It has Motion Sense technology, which means the fabric firms up more to support the bust for high-impact workouts. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Workout Plus Shoes
Wear these classic white sneakers with everything from dresses to jeans. 
$48 (REGULARLY $80)
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Reebok
Reebok Lux High-Rise Leggings
Stock up on Reebok leggings at the summer sale. The Lux High-Rise style is sweat-wicking and stretchy. Plus, it comes with a side stash pocket. 
$39 (REGULARLY $65)
Reebok United By Fitness Training Gloves
Reebok United By Fitness Training Gloves
Reebok
Reebok United By Fitness Training Gloves
If you're getting into weight training, these gloves are a must. 
$45 (REGULARLY $55)
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Reebok
Reebok Classics Summer Retreat Bucket Hat
Stay on trend and wear the of-the-moment bucket hat. 
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
Reebok
Reebok Classics Legging Shorts (Plus Size)
A soft terry biker short made from sustainably grown cotton. 
$18 (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Identity Zip-Up Track Jacket
Reebok Identity Zip-Up Track Jacket
Reebok
Reebok Identity Zip-Up Track Jacket
If you're into monochromatic colors, this track jacket comes in solid navy, black or heather grey. 
$37 (REGULARLY $55)

