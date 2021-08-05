There are only a few days left to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and there are many celeb-loved products on sale. Fashion, beauty and home items stars have shared as their favorites are discounted at the department store's biggest sale event of the year. From an anti-aging skincare tool and sculpting leggings to a super cozy blanket, ET Style has gathered the best deals on celebrity-approved items.

Right now, Nordy Club member or not, you can shop the deals now that the sale has opened to all. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and now that everybody can shop, the best deals are going fast. That means your running out of time to scoop up deep discounts on beauty products, activewear and luxury home goods loved by celebs like Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Markle.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on celebrity-approved products from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that you can shop or add to your cart right now. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Fashion

Lady Gaga has rocked the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra for a GRAMMYS party. The fan favorite bra is offered in multiple colors. The lace design is the perfect combination of pretty and comfortable.

Mother jeans are a celebrity wardrobe staple. Stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Meghan Markle have all been spotted in the LA denim brand's designs. Hurry and grab a pair for less than $150. Sizes are selling out fast!

Kourtney Kardashian has raved about the Spanx Booty Boost Active Leggings on her lifestyle website Poosh. It's made out of sculpting fabric that sucks you in throughout the whole workout.

Hanky Panky is a fan favorite brand for underwear that's sexy and actually comfortable. Jennifer Aniston revealed in Interview mag that she opts for the line's popular lace designs. Stock up and get four pairs for $59.

Another celeb legging favorite is Halle Berry's go-to -- the Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt. The sculpting design has a wide, smooth waistband and a side pocket.

Jennifer Lopez has worn Beyond Yoga workout sets multiple times throughout the years. Channel J.Lo in the crop tank and high-waist leggings.

Zendaya and many more stars love UGGs for off-duty days. Take 30% off the classic shearling slipper.

Beauty

Get a great deal on the NuFace Facial Toning Device -- an anti-aging tool used by stars like Miranda Kerr, Bella Hadid and Aniston. It uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, contour and tone. Get the Petite Facial Kit, which comes with a mini Facial Toning Device, FIX Line Smoothing Device, serum and gel primer.

Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner and Victoria Beckham have all touted Slip's silk beauty accessories. The pillowcase helps prevent the hair from becoming frizzy and wrinkles on the face. The hair tie set comes with thick and thin silk scrunchies that are gentle on the hair.

Stars like Taraji P Henson, Kaley Cuoco and the newlywedIssa Raecount on the Dermaflash One Lilac Exfoliation Device to smooth their skin and give it a vital glow before big red carpet appearances.

Home

Ashley Graham has counted the beautiful and functional Fellow Stagg Electric Kettle as one of her favorite things to New York Mag.

Kardashian, Brie Larson and Oprah Winfrey are all fans of Barefoot Dreams. The brand's super soft and cozy throws, cardigans and robes are always the hot ticket items at the Anniversary Sale.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket can be seen draped over Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram while she does her makeup. You can also spot plenty of other celebs including Hailey Bieber and Brie Larson cozying up with Barefoot Dreams products. This blanket is on a countless number of influencer's Nordy sale wishlists, so make sure to grab one while you can! $98 (REGULARLY $147) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Last Days of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $50

Cult-Favorite Anti-Aging Device NuFACE Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale - 2 Days Left!

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Absolute Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale