Today is the LAST DAY to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! From the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing to sleek home decor to make your house cozy this fall, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category, but tomorrow, the prices go back to normal! The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you!

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. You can still find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Beyond Yoga, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

If you're a Nordy Club member or Nordstrom cardholder, you got exclusive early access to its biggest sale of the year, but now anyone can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long.

Browse through the Nordstrom Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Zella Live In High Waist Leggings Nordstrom Zella Live In High Waist Leggings These Zella leggings were a hit last year, now they're on sale again! Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. $39 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

Zella Live In Jogger Pants Nordstrom Zella Live In Jogger Pants With over 1,100 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out. $39 (REGULARLY $59) Buy Now

UGG Karoline Fleece Robe Nordstrom UGG Karoline Fleece Robe A cozy and comfortable robe which features a shawl collar, a tie-waist belt and side pockets. This UGG Karoline Fleece Robe is also available in grey, beige, and a leopard print. $87 (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

