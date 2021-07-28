Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Deals on Luxury Candles and Diffusers to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
It's finally here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers, and the deals are seriously good. Until now, only Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status were able to shop the sale. Now that everyone can get in, the good deals are definitely going to fly off the shelves.
This year, there are plenty of delightfully large discounts on deliciously scented candles, plus some beautifully designed diffusers that will help make your place smell amazing. From brands like Boy Smells, Nest, Campo, Pura, and Voluspa, shop classic jar candles, reed diffusers, essential oils and more to help you craft the perfect scent-scape for your space.
And candles aren't the only things to grab. There are deals on essentials for home, beauty steals, discounts on trendy shoes, and sales on fashion items you need before heading back to school or back to the office.
Below, shop the best luxury candle and diffuser deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
