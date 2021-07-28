It's finally here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers, and the deals are seriously good. Until now, only Nordy Club cardholders, those with Icon, Ambassador, and Influencer status were able to shop the sale. Now that everyone can get in, the good deals are definitely going to fly off the shelves.

This year, there are plenty of delightfully large discounts on deliciously scented candles, plus some beautifully designed diffusers that will help make your place smell amazing. From brands like Boy Smells, Nest, Campo, Pura, and Voluspa, shop classic jar candles, reed diffusers, essential oils and more to help you craft the perfect scent-scape for your space.

And candles aren't the only things to grab. There are deals on essentials for home, beauty steals, discounts on trendy shoes, and sales on fashion items you need before heading back to school or back to the office.

Below, shop the best luxury candle and diffuser deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need more? Shop ET Style's picks of the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set Nordstrom/Boysmells Late Bloomer Votive Candle Set Why pick one candle when you can have five? This set features Boy Smells' Prunus, Cameo, Petal, Les and Gardener scents so you can switch things up on a whim. The Boy Smells Late Bloomers set -- an $80 value on sale for $56 for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale -- is sure to sell out quick. Don't wait! $56 (REGULARLY $80) Buy Now

Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set Nordstrom Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set This scented candle set includes five candles in a variety of floral and earthy scents that produce notes of rose, figs and lavender when lit. The candles in this set are all travel-sized, so you can easily make anywhere smell as lovely as your home. $60 (REGULARLY $82) Buy Now

Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser Nordstrom Serene House Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser This electric aromatherapy diffuser disperses cool, essential oil-filled mist into your space. With its built-in timer and chic design, this diffuser will add ambience with barely any effort on your part-- just add water and your essential oil of choice and you’re good to go! $56 (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils Nordstrom Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils This 3-pack of essential oils is inspired by different landscapes to help bring notes of nature into your living room. Visit the ocean with wafts of lavender and bergamot, the canyon with the smell of eucalyptus and sandalwood, and the desert, with scents of grapefruit, sage and cedarwood. Plus, the oils come in a cute flap clutch! $46 (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle Nordstrom Cancelled Plans Alone Time Candle It’s time to stop pretending cancelled plans are always a bad thing. This Alone Time candle from Cancelled Plans celebrates a suddenly-free evening with the cozy and calming scents of lavender, eucalyptus, and rosemary. $25 (REGULARLY $32) Buy Now

Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set Nordstrom Pura x Capri Blue Smart Home Diffuser & Fragrance Set This smart home diffuser can plug into any outlet in your place and is run through an app on your phone, so you can control the way your space smells whenever, wherever. Customize when the device runs and the intensity level of the scent you choose, as well as the built-in nightlight. This set comes with the smart diffuser and four vials of the Pura Volcano scent, which has notes of citrus, vanilla, and sandalwood. $76 (REGULARLY $108) Buy Now

