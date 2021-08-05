Last Days to Shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals Under $25

There are only a few days left to shop deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! As the biggest sale of the year, the retailer made it a huge shopping event by giving Nordstrom cardholders early access to the deals during the sale preview. The sale is open to the public until Sunday featuring thousands of deals and discounts. We've been shopping since the beginning and picked out the best budget-friendly buys.

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing from this year's sale, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see items -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from its Beauty Exclusives category along with top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Mac, Kate Somerville, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo Nordstrom Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. $20 (REGULARLY $30) Buy Now

Additional Must-Buy Deals: Check out our best deals under $50

