Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
IE_NordstromMens_16-9_FirstProof_JK.jpg
Nordstrom

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers -- and there's plenty of great items to shop! The retailer has marked down tons of items across the site, and in addition to scouring through the best deals for home, the best deals under $50 and more categories, ET has rounded up the best deals for men. 

After a week of exclusive access to Nordy Club cardmembers with either the Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, everyone can now take advantage of the deep discounts, and Nordstrom has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candlessleek activeweargreat shoes and so much more.

Those without a Nordstrom card can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and check out our picks of the best deals for men below. 

Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants.png
Nordstrom
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
These slim-fitting pants are a top seller. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe.png
Nordstrom
Adidas UltraBoost DNA Running Shoe
Springy, responsive Boost cushioning fuses comfort and performance in an all-distance running shoe. 
$120 (REGULARLY $180)
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe.png
Nordstrom
Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe
Stand out with this bright color combination. 
$130 (REGUARLY $180)
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker.png
Nordstrom
Adidas Swift Run X Sneaker
Embroidered pinstripes frame the cuff of an '80s-throwback running shoe reborn as a knit sneaker. 
$53 (REGULARLY $85)
AllSaints Harley Chelsea Boot
AllSaints Harley Chelsea Boot.png
Nordstrom
AllSaints Harley Chelsea Boot
Twin elastic gores ensure an easy fit for a clean and classic Chelsea boot built from creamy suede.
$170 (REGULARLY $278)
Alo Men's Core Hoodie
Alo Men's Core Hoodie
Nordstrom
Alo Men's Core Hoodie
A supersoft blend means easy appeal for a versatile hoodie with no-nonsense appeal.
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Levi's 511 Flex Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's 511 Flex Slim Fit Jeans.png
Nordstrom
Levi's 511 Flex Slim Fit Jeans
Pale fading and whiskering break in the dark wash of slim (but not too skinny) jeans made with soft cotton and a touch of stretch for easy, everyday comfort.
$60 (REGULARLY $98)

