Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers -- and there's plenty of great items to shop! The retailer has marked down tons of items across the site, and in addition to scouring through the best deals for home, the best deals under $50 and more categories, ET has rounded up the best deals for men.

After a week of exclusive access to Nordy Club cardmembers with either the Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status, everyone can now take advantage of the deep discounts, and Nordstrom has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more.

Those without a Nordstrom card can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long.

Browse through the Nordstrom Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and check out our picks of the best deals for men below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Spade Sunglasses, Handbags and More Are 75% Off at Nordstrom Rack

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Is Now Open to All Shoppers

This Simple Beauty Secret Is More Than $50 Off at the Nordstrom Sale

19 Essential Home Items From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Trendy Sneakers and Shoes at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Get the Best Deals Under $50

Fall Wardrobe Essentials From the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Influencer-Approved Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale