Today is the LAST DAY of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! It's one of the biggest shopping events outside of Black Friday, so you know the deals are good but items are selling out! We've been shopping since the sale started in July and we've picked out the best deals under $50 that we're actually excited about to share with you.

This is the sale fashion and beauty editors have been waiting for all year. And when a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals. Luckily for you, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best items, but the best deals on a budget. We've found deals perfect to prep for going back to school, for getting back into the office or stepping out on campus. There are discounts on fall fashion, activewear,luxury home goods, beauty and a whole lot more. Don't forget, as soon as this year's sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with deals from your favorite brands while you can.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on anniversary sale items under $50 that you can shop or add to your cart right now from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need help? Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Deals Under $50:

BP. Comfy Joggers Nordstrom BP. Comfy Joggers The need for loungewear is not going to go away anytime soon, stock up on these aptly named Comfy Joggers from Nordstrom's brand, BP. $25 (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Nordstrom OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip. $50 (REGULARLY $75) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigan

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers Are 30% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Deals for Men at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Absolute Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

This Designer Dress Is 70% Off at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock -- Shop Now!

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale - 2 Days Left!

Cult-Favorite Anti-Aging Device NuFACE Is 40% Off at Nordstrom

TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead

Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale

Trendy Sneaker and Shoe Deals at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021

The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon